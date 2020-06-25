Noble Financial Thinks Cumulus Media’s Stock is Going to Recover

Noble Financial analyst Michael Kupinski maintained a Buy rating on Cumulus Media (CMLS) today and set a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $4.29, close to its 52-week low of $3.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Kupinski has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -10.1% and a 35.5% success rate. Kupinski covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Tribune Publishing Co, Salem Communications, and Townsquare Media.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Cumulus Media with a $7.00 average price target.

Based on Cumulus Media’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $228 million and GAAP net loss of $7.35 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $267 million and had a net profit of $451K.

Cumulus Media, Inc. engages in the business of radio broadcasting. It operates through the following segments: Radio Station Group, Westwood One, and Corporate and Other. The Radio Station Group segment includes the sale of broadcasting time to local, regional, and national advertisers. The Westwood One segment covers the revenues generated primarily through network advertising. The Corporate and Other segment consists of the overall executive, administrative, and support functions for each of the company’s reportable segments, including finance and administration, legal, human resources, and information technology functions. The company is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.