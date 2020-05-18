Noble Financial Sticks to Their Buy Rating for QuoteMedia (QMCI)

Noble Financial analyst Michael Kupinski reiterated a Buy rating on QuoteMedia (QMCI) today and set a price target of $0.17. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $0.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Kupinski has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -11.7% and a 30.7% success rate. Kupinski covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Tribune Publishing Co, Salem Communications, and Townsquare Media.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for QuoteMedia with a $0.17 average price target.

Based on QuoteMedia’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2.98 million and net profit of $87.65K. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.85 million and had a net profit of $168.7K.

QuoteMedia, Inc. engages in the provision of financial data, news feeds, market research information, and financial software solutions to online brokerages, clearing firms, banks, financial service companies, media portals, and public corporations. It operates through the following product lines: Interactive Content and Data Applications, Data Feed Services, and Portfolio Management Systems. The Interactive Content and Data Applications product line consist of a suite of software applications that provide publicly traded company and market information to corporate clients via the Internet. The Data Feed Services product line includes raw streaming real-time market data delivered over the Internet or via dedicated telecommunication lines, and supplemental fundamental, historical, and analytical data, keyed to the same symbology. The Portfolio Management Systems product line comprises Quotestream, Quotestream Mobile, Quotestream Professional, and Web Portfolio Management systems. The company was founded by R. Keith Guelpa and Duane A. Nelson in 1999 and is headquartered in Fountain Hills, AZ.