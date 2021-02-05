Noble Financial Sticks to Their Buy Rating for PDS Biotechnology (PDSB)

Noble Financial analyst Ahu Demir maintained a Buy rating on PDS Biotechnology (PDSB) yesterday and set a price target of $6.60. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $4.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Demir is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 41.2% and a 57.3% success rate. Demir covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Onconova Therapeutics, and Ayala Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on PDS Biotechnology is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $6.53, representing an 81.4% upside. In a report issued on February 3, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $6.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $4.98 and a one-year low of $0.62. Currently, PDS Biotechnology has an average volume of 592K.

PDS Biotechnology Corp. engages in the development of clinical-stage immunotherapies to treat various early-stage and late-stage cancers, including head and neck cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, cervical cancer, anal cancer, and other cancers. Its products PDS0101, is an off the shelf immunotherapeutic that is administered by subcutaneous injection. The company was founded on March 15, 2019 and is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, NJ.