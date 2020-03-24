Noble Financial Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Pangaea Logistics Solutions (PANL)

In a report released today, Poe Fratt from Noble Financial maintained a Buy rating on Pangaea Logistics Solutions (PANL), with a price target of $5.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.65, close to its 52-week low of $1.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Fratt is ranked #5846 out of 6151 analysts.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions has an analyst consensus of Hold.

Based on Pangaea Logistics Solutions’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $119 million and net profit of $8.32 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $95.34 million and had a net profit of $8.28 million.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne drybulk logistics and transportation services. It operates a fleet of Supramax, Panamax, and Handymax vessels. The company was founded by Edward Coll, Carl Claus Boggild, and Anthony Laura on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Newport, RI.