Noble Financial Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Orion Group Holdings (ORN)

Noble Financial analyst Poe Fratt maintained a Buy rating on Orion Group Holdings (ORN) today and set a price target of $7.10. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Fratt is ranked #5677 out of 5951 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Orion Group Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $7.10.

The company has a one-year high of $5.99 and a one-year low of $1.80. Currently, Orion Group Holdings has an average volume of 118.3K.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of specialty construction services in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the Marine and Concrete segments.