Noble Financial Sticks to Their Buy Rating for One Stop Systems (OSS)

In a report issued on February 21, Joe Gomes from Noble Financial maintained a Buy rating on One Stop Systems (OSS), with a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Gomes is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.9% and a 60.0% success rate. Gomes covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Information Services Group, Kelly Services, and DLH Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on One Stop Systems is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $4.00.

Based on One Stop Systems’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $544.9K. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $120.3K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 34 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of OSS in relation to earlier this year.

One Stop Systems, Inc. engages in the designing, manufacturing and marketing of computing systems and components. Its products include GPU Acceleration, Flash Systems, Servers, Expansion Systems, CPCLe/PXle, Magma Thunderbolt Expansion and Quadro eGPU, Rugged tablets & Handhelds and Legacy.