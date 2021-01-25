Noble Financial Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Fat Brands (FAT)

Howard Kim- January 25, 2021, 8:05 AM EDT

In a report released today, Joe Gomes from Noble Financial maintained a Buy rating on Fat Brands (FAT), with a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $6.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Gomes is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.3% and a 62.0% success rate. Gomes covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Information Services Group, Kelly Services, and DLH Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Fat Brands is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $10.00.

Fat Brands’ market cap is currently $115.7M and has a P/E ratio of -9.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -1.05.

FAT Brands, Inc. operates as a global franchising company that acquires, markets and develops fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts around the world. Its brands include Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Ponderosa Steakhouse and Bonanza, Fatburger, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Bonanza Steak & BBQ, and Hurricane BTW. The company was founded by Andrew A. Wiederhorn on March 21, 2017 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

