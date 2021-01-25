Noble Financial Sticks to Their Buy Rating for DLH Holdings (DLHC)

In a report released today, Joe Gomes from Noble Financial maintained a Buy rating on DLH Holdings (DLHC), with a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $10.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Gomes is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.3% and a 62.0% success rate. Gomes covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Information Services Group, Kelly Services, and Fat Brands.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for DLH Holdings with a $13.50 average price target, a 32.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 11, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $13.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $12.00 and a one-year low of $3.00. Currently, DLH Holdings has an average volume of 48.36K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 23 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of DLHC in relation to earlier this year. Earlier this month, Kathryn Johnbull, the CFO of DLHC bought 12,000 shares for a total of $16,080.

DLH Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of professional healthcare and social services to government agencies. It operates through its legal entities DLH Solutions, Inc. and Danya International LLC. DLH Solutions provides healthcare, logistics and technical support services in various areas, including MRI, radiologic, surgical and general, and medical laboratory technologies. Danya International provides technology-enabled program management, consulting, and digital communications solutions to federal government and other customers. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.