Noble Financial Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Comtech Telecommunications (CMTL)

Noble Financial analyst Joe Gomes maintained a Buy rating on Comtech Telecommunications (CMTL) today and set a price target of $43.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $27.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Gomes is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.7% and a 45.2% success rate. Gomes covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Kelly Services, DLH Holdings, and Vectrus.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Comtech Telecommunications with a $42.00 average price target.

Based on Comtech Telecommunications’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending October 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $6.39 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $7.83 million.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. engages in the design, development, production, and market of products, systems, and services for advanced communications solutions. It operates through the Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions segment.