Noble Financial Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Coeur Mining (CDE)

Noble Financial analyst Mark Reichman maintained a Buy rating on Coeur Mining (CDE) today and set a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $3.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Reichman has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -20.6% and a 15.8% success rate. Reichman covers the NA sector, focusing on stocks such as Great Panther Silver, Endeavour Silver, and Newrange Gold.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Coeur Mining is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $5.28.

Based on Coeur Mining’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $173 million and GAAP net loss of $11.9 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $155 million and had a GAAP net loss of $19.2 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 55 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CDE in relation to earlier this year.

Coeur Mining, Inc. engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Mexico, Bolivia, Argentina and Australia. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo complex, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

