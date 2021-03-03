Noble Financial Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Energy Fuels (UUUU)

Noble Financial analyst Michael Heim maintained a Hold rating on Energy Fuels (UUUU) today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $6.19, close to its 52-week high of $6.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Heim is ranked #6510 out of 7342 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Energy Fuels with a $5.38 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $6.45 and a one-year low of $0.78. Currently, Energy Fuels has an average volume of 5.27M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 40 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of UUUU in relation to earlier this year.

Energy Fuels, Inc. operates as a mining development company. It engages in the exploration, evaluation and permitting of uranium and vanadium properties. The firm projects include Nichols Ranch, Alta Mesa and White Mesa Mill. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier and John David Mason in 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.