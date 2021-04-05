Noble Financial Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Energy Fuels (UUUU)

Noble Financial analyst Michael Heim maintained a Hold rating on Energy Fuels (UUUU) on March 23. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $5.98.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Energy Fuels is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $6.68.

Based on Energy Fuels’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $384K and GAAP net loss of $5.08 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $701K and had a GAAP net loss of $9.7 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 42 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of UUUU in relation to earlier this year.

Energy Fuels, Inc. operates as a mining development company. It engages in the exploration, evaluation and permitting of uranium and vanadium properties. The firm projects include Nichols Ranch, Alta Mesa and White Mesa Mill. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier and John David Mason in 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.