Noble Financial Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Vectrus (VEC)

In a report released today, Joe Gomes from Noble Financial maintained a Buy rating on Vectrus (VEC), with a price target of $62.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $48.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Gomes is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 15.4% and a 56.8% success rate. Gomes covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Information Services Group, Kelly Services, and DLH Holdings.

Vectrus has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $59.50.

The company has a one-year high of $59.24 and a one-year low of $28.90. Currently, Vectrus has an average volume of 78.11K.

Vectrus, Inc. is a services company. The company’s services include facility & logistics Services and Information Technology & Network Communications Services. The Facility & Logistics capabilities consists of airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, equipment maintenance, repair and services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, and warehouse management & distribution. It supports the U.S. Army, Air Force and Navy in both domestic and international environments, geographically ranging from the U.S. to Europe and Southwest Asia. The Information Technology & Network Communications capabilities consist of communications, system-of system engineering and software development, mission services, management and service support, network and cybersecurity, and systems installation & activation for the U.S. Army, Air Force and Navy. The company was founded on February 4, 2014 and is headquartered in Colorado Springs, CO.