Noble Financial Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Newrange Gold (NRGOF)

In a report released today, Mark Reichman from Noble Financial maintained a Buy rating on Newrange Gold (NRGOF), with a price target of $0.20. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Reichman is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.7% and a 40.5% success rate. Reichman covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Great Panther Silver, Endeavour Silver, and Comstock Mining.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Newrange Gold with a $0.20 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Newrange Gold’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending April 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $1.47 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $549.6K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Newrange Gold Corp. engages in the identification, acquisition and exploration of precious metal and base metal projects. It operates the Pamlico, El Dovio, and Yarumalito projects. The company was founded by Nathan A. Tewalt and Robert G. Carrington on May 16, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.