Noble Financial Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Indonesia Energy (INDO)

Noble Financial analyst Michael Heim maintained a Buy rating on Indonesia Energy (INDO) today and set a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $3.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Heim is ranked #6193 out of 6495 analysts.

Indonesia Energy has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $8.00.

Indonesia Energy Corp. Ltd. operates as an oil and gas, exploration and production company, which focuses on the Indonesian market. It holds oil and gas assets through its subsidiaries in Indonesia: the Kruh Block and the Citarum Block. The company was founded by James J. Huang and Wirawan Jusuf in 2014 and is headquartered in Jakarta, Indonesia.