Noble Financial Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Grindrod Shipping Holdings (GRIN)

In a report released today, Poe Fratt from Noble Financial maintained a Buy rating on Grindrod Shipping Holdings (GRIN), with a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $7.09, close to its 52-week high of $7.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Fratt is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 38.4% and a 56.3% success rate. Fratt covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Energy Services of America, Great Lakes Dredge & Dock, and Orion Group Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Grindrod Shipping Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $10.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Grindrod Shipping Holdings’ market cap is currently $126M and has a P/E ratio of -3.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.65.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of maritime transportation services. It operates through the Drybulk Carriers and Tankers business segments. The Drybulk Carriers business segment transports a range of major and minor bulk and breakbulk commodities with its handysize and supramax vessels. The Tankers business segment owns and charter-in small and medium range tankers used in carrying liquid and petroleum products. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Singapore.