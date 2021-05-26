Noble Financial Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Chakana Copper (CHKKF)

In a report released today, Mark Reichman from Noble Financial maintained a Buy rating on Chakana Copper (CHKKF), with a price target of $0.75. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $0.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Reichman is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 15.0% and a 46.3% success rate. Reichman covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Great Bear Resources, Endeavour Silver, and Comstock Mining.

Chakana Copper has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $0.75.

Chakana Copper’s market cap is currently $35.65M and has a P/E ratio of -5.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.36.

Chakana Copper Corp. acquisition, development and operation of mineral properties. It operates through the tourmaline breccia pipes, and Soledad projects. The company was founded on May 2, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.