Noble Financial Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Akazoo SA (SONG)

Noble Financial analyst Michael Kupinski reiterated a Buy rating on Akazoo SA (SONG) yesterday and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.30, close to its 52-week low of $4.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Kupinski is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.8% and a 40.2% success rate. Kupinski covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Tribune Publishing Co, Salem Communications, and McClatchy Company.

Akazoo SA has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $12.00.

The company has a one-year high of $7.49 and a one-year low of $4.04. Currently, Akazoo SA has an average volume of 32.44K.

Akazoo S.A. engages in the provision of global music streaming platform and technology. Its platform offers patented Sonic AI music recommendation and profiling technology. The company was founded by Apostolos N. Zervos on February 6, 2019 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.