Noble Financial Remains a Hold on Great Panther Silver (GPL)

In a report released yesterday, Mark Reichman from Noble Financial maintained a Hold rating on Great Panther Silver (GPL). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Reichman is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.1% and a 44.0% success rate. Reichman covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Endeavour Silver, Sierra Metals, and Coeur Mining.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Great Panther Silver with a $1.75 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Great Panther Silver’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $6.13 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $3.56 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Great Panther Mining Ltd. engages in the mining and exploration of precious materials. Its project includes El Horcon and Santa Rosa. The company was founded by Robert Alexander Archer on November 30, 1965 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.