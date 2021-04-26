Noble Financial Remains a Buy on Sierra Metals (SMTS)

Noble Financial analyst Mark Reichman maintained a Buy rating on Sierra Metals (SMTS) today and set a price target of $4.15. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.50, close to its 52-week high of $3.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Reichman is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 15.7% and a 46.7% success rate. Reichman covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Endeavour Silver, Comstock Mining, and Allegiant Gold.

Sierra Metals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $4.29, a 24.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 16, CIBC also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$5.50 price target.

Based on Sierra Metals’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $76.22 million and net profit of $7.6 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $64.63 million and had a net profit of $4.53 million.

Sierra Metals, Inc. engages in the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals. It operates through the Peru and Mexico geographical segments. The Peru segment consists of Yauricocha Mine. The Mexico segment conssits of Bolivar and Cusi Mines. The company was founded on April 11, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.