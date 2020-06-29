Noble Financial Remains a Buy on Seanergy Maritime (SHIP)

In a report released today, Poe Fratt from Noble Financial maintained a Buy rating on Seanergy Maritime (SHIP), with a price target of $0.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $0.17, close to its 52-week low of $0.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Fratt has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -16.6% and a 30.0% success rate. Fratt covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Energy Services of America, Great Lakes Dredge & Dock, and Orion Group Holdings.

Seanergy Maritime has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $0.40, representing an 110.7% upside. In a report issued on June 23, Maxim Group also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $0.30 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $0.90 and a one-year low of $0.12. Currently, Seanergy Maritime has an average volume of 93.72M.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is a shipping company, which engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities. It focuses on owning and management of fleet of Capesize bulk carriers. The company was founded on January 4, 2008 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

