Noble Financial Remains a Buy on PDS Biotechnology (PDSB)

In a report released today, Robert LeBoyer from Noble Financial reiterated a Buy rating on PDS Biotechnology (PDSB), with a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $11.16.

According to TipRanks.com, LeBoyer is ranked #440 out of 7547 analysts.

PDS Biotechnology has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $19.00, implying a 70.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 3, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $20.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

PDS Biotechnology’s market cap is currently $248.6M and has a P/E ratio of -13.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 8.59.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

PDS Biotechnology Corp. engages in the development of clinical-stage immunotherapies to treat various early-stage and late-stage cancers, including head and neck cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, cervical cancer, anal cancer, and other cancers. Its products PDS0101, is an off the shelf immunotherapeutic that is administered by subcutaneous injection. The company was founded on March 15, 2019 and is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, NJ.