Noble Financial Remains a Buy on One Stop Systems (OSS)

In a report released today, Joe Gomes from Noble Financial maintained a Buy rating on One Stop Systems (OSS), with a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $4.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Gomes is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.3% and a 62.0% success rate. Gomes covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Information Services Group, Kelly Services, and DLH Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for One Stop Systems with a $6.00 average price target.

One Stop Systems’ market cap is currently $66.48M and has a P/E ratio of 81.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.22.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 33 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of OSS in relation to earlier this year.

One Stop Systems, Inc. engages in the designing, manufacturing and marketing of computing systems and components. Its products include GPU Acceleration, Flash Systems, Servers, Expansion Systems, CPCLe/PXle, Magma Thunderbolt Expansion and Quadro eGPU, Rugged tablets & Handhelds and Legacy. The company was founded by Stephen D. Cooper and Mark Gunn in 1998 and is headquartered in Escondido, CA.