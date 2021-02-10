Noble Financial Remains a Buy on Neovasc (NVCN)

Noble Financial analyst Ahu Demir reiterated a Buy rating on Neovasc (NVCN) today and set a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $2.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Demir is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 59.8% and a 59.7% success rate. Demir covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Onconova Therapeutics, and Ayala Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Neovasc is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $4.00.

Based on Neovasc’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $626.4K and GAAP net loss of $10.23 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $500.5K and had a GAAP net loss of $6.2 million.

Neovasc, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices. Its focuses on Neovast Tiara, and Neovasc Reducer products. The company was founded on November 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.