Noble Financial Remains a Buy on Kelly Services (KELYA)

In a report released today, Joe Gomes from Noble Financial maintained a Buy rating on Kelly Services (KELYA), with a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $18.51, close to its 52-week low of $16.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Gomes is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.9% and a 60.0% success rate. Gomes covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Information Services Group, DLH Holdings, and Vectrus.

Kelly Services has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $28.00.

The company has a one-year high of $28.91 and a one-year low of $16.97. Currently, Kelly Services has an average volume of 181.3K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 52 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of KELYA in relation to earlier this year.

Kelly Services, Inc. engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing.