Noble Financial Remains a Buy on Harte-Hanks (HRTH)

In a report released today, Michael Kupinski from Noble Financial maintained a Buy rating on Harte-Hanks (HRTH), with a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Kupinski has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -6.3% and a 40.1% success rate. Kupinski covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Esports Entertainment Group, Tribune Publishing Co, and Salem Communications.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Harte-Hanks with a $11.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $3.70 and a one-year low of $1.10. Currently, Harte-Hanks has an average volume of 8,650.

Harte-Hanks, Inc. engages in the provision of marketing solutions. It specializes in consulting, data analytics, creative services, digital and social media, marketing strategy, marketing technology, and other related services. It supports a range of customers in the field of technology, travel and leisure, entertainment, pharmaceuticals, automotive, finance, and retail. The company was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.