Noble Financial Remains a Buy on Grindrod Shipping Holdings (GRIN)

In a report released today, Poe Fratt from Noble Financial maintained a Buy rating on Grindrod Shipping Holdings (GRIN), with a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.00, close to its 52-week low of $2.96.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Grindrod Shipping Holdings with a $8.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $7.97 and a one-year low of $2.96. Currently, Grindrod Shipping Holdings has an average volume of 5,774.

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of maritime transportation services. It operates through the Drybulk Carriers and Tankers business segments. The Drybulk Carriers business segment transports a range of major and minor bulk and breakbulk commodities with its handysize and supramax vessels.