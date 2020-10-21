Noble Financial Remains a Buy on EW Scripps (SSP)

Noble Financial analyst Michael Kupinski maintained a Buy rating on EW Scripps (SSP) today and set a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $10.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Kupinski is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -7.3% and a 36.3% success rate. Kupinski covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Tribune Publishing Co, Salem Communications, and Townsquare Media.

EW Scripps has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $17.50.

Based on EW Scripps’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $359 million and GAAP net loss of $22.04 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $320 million and had a GAAP net loss of $366K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 49 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of SSP in relation to earlier this year.

The E.W. Scripps Co. engages in the television and newspaper publishing. It operates through the following business segments: Local Media, National Media, and Others. The Local Media segment is comprised of its local broadcast television stations and their related digital operations. The National Media segment is comprised of the operations of its national media businesses including over-the-air broadcast networks, Katz, its podcast business, Midroll, next generation national news network, Newsy, and other national brands. The company was founded by Edward Willis Scripps in 1878 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

