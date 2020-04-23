Noble Financial Remains a Buy on Energy Services of America (ESOA)

In a report released today, Poe Fratt from Noble Financial maintained a Buy rating on Energy Services of America (ESOA), with a price target of $1.47. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $0.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Fratt has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -20.4% and a 28.7% success rate. Fratt covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Grindrod Shipping Holdings, Great Lakes Dredge & Dock, and Orion Group Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Energy Services of America with a $1.47 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $1.23 and a one-year low of $0.61. Currently, Energy Services of America has an average volume of 30.2K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 13 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ESOA in relation to earlier this year.

Energy Services of America Corp. engages in the provision of contracting services for energy companies. The firm serves gas, petroleum, power, chemical and automotive industries. Its services include construction, replacement & repair of natural gas pipelines and storage facilities for utility companies and private natural gas companies. The company was founded on March 31, 2006 and is headquartered in Huntington, WV.