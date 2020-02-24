Noble Financial Remains a Buy on Cumulus Media (CMLS)

Noble Financial analyst Michael Kupinski maintained a Buy rating on Cumulus Media (CMLS) today and set a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $14.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Kupinski is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.3% and a 38.5% success rate. Kupinski covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Salem Communications, 1-800 Flowers, and Harte-Hanks.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cumulus Media is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $22.50.

The company has a one-year high of $20.00 and a one-year low of $12.45. Currently, Cumulus Media has an average volume of 89.95K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 19 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CMLS in relation to earlier this year.

Cumulus Media, Inc. engages in the business of radio broadcasting. It operates through the following segments: Radio Station Group, Westwood One, and Corporate and Other. The Radio Station Group segment includes the sale of broadcasting time to local, regional, and national advertisers.