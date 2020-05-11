Noble Financial Remains a Buy on CoreCivic (CXW)

In a report released today, Joe Gomes from Noble Financial maintained a Buy rating on CoreCivic (CXW), with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $11.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Gomes is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -5.7% and a 39.7% success rate. Gomes covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Comtech Telecommunications, One Stop Systems, and Kratos Defense.

Currently, the analyst consensus on CoreCivic is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $20.00.

Based on CoreCivic’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $498 million and net profit of $41.97 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $482 million and had a net profit of $41.24 million.

CoreCivic, Inc. operates as a government solutions company, which engages in the development and management of prisons and other correctional facilities. It operates through the following segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties segments. The CoreCivic Safety segment consists of correctional and detention facilities. It provides transportation services to government agencies and TransCoR. The CoreCivic Community segment offers residential reentry centers and gives electronic monitoring case management services. The CoreCivic Properties segment comprises of real estate properties owned by the company that are leased to government agencies. The company was founded by Thomas W. Beasley, T. Don Hutto, and Robert Crants on January 28, 1983 and is headquartered in Brentwood, TN.