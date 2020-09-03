Noble Financial Remains a Buy on Cocrystal Pharma (COCP)

Noble Financial analyst Ahu Demir reiterated a Buy rating on Cocrystal Pharma (COCP) today and set a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $0.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Demir is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 20.9% and a 41.8% success rate. Demir covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Onconova Therapeutics, Dyadic International, and TherapeuticsMD.

Cocrystal Pharma has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $5.00.

The company has a one-year high of $3.04 and a one-year low of $0.39. Currently, Cocrystal Pharma has an average volume of 4.87M.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel antiviral therapeutics. It focuses on the preclinical and early clinical stage antiviral compounds for unmet medical needs including influenza, Hepatitis C virus, and norovirus infections. The company was founded on January 2, 2014 and is headquartered in Bothell, WA.