Noble Financial Remains a Buy on ACCO Brands (ACCO)

Noble Financial analyst Joe Gomes maintained a Buy rating on ACCO Brands (ACCO) today and set a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $8.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Gomes is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 35.2% and a 62.8% success rate. Gomes covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Information Services Group, Kelly Services, and DLH Holdings.

ACCO Brands has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $11.00, a 29.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 19, Barrington also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $12.00 price target.

Based on ACCO Brands’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $460 million and net profit of $29.8 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $537 million and had a net profit of $43.5 million.

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S. and Canada operations, wherein it manufactures, sources, and sells traditional office products, school supplies, and calendar products. The ACCO Brands EMEA segment deals with the design, sourcing, and distribution of storage and organization products, stapling, punching, laminating, binding and shredding products, do-it-yourself tools, and computer accessories in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The ACCO Brands International segments refers to the operations from the rest of the world, primarily Australia/New Zealand, Latin America, and Asia-Pacific The company was founded by Fred J. Kline in 1903 and is headquartered in Lake Zurich, IL.