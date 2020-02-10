Noble Financial Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on Vectrus (VEC)

Noble Financial analyst Joe Gomes maintained a Hold rating on Vectrus (VEC) on February 7. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $56.44, close to its 52-week high of $59.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Gomes is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.3% and a 56.4% success rate. Gomes covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Information Services Group, Kelly Services, and DLH Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Vectrus is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $65.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Vectrus’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $9.38 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $10.12 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 28 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of VEC in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in November 2019, Francis Peloso, the SVP, CHRO of VEC sold 10,000 shares for a total of $526,500.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Vectrus, Inc. is a services company. The company’s services include facility & logistics Services and Information Technology & Network Communications Services.