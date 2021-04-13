Noble Financial Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on Travelzoo (TZOO)

In a report released today, Michael Kupinski from Noble Financial maintained a Hold rating on Travelzoo (TZOO). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $16.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Kupinski is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 14.3% and a 48.2% success rate. Kupinski covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Esports Entertainment Group, Tribune Publishing Co, and Salem Communications.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Travelzoo is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $22.00.

Based on Travelzoo’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $12.48 million and net profit of $727K. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $25.33 million and had a GAAP net loss of $599K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 7 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock. Last month, Holger Bartel, the Global Chief Executive Officer of TZOO bought 100,000 shares for a total of $349,000.

Travelzoo operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com); the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter; and the Newsflash e-mail alert service. Travelzoo was founded by Ralph Bartel on May 21, 1998 and is headquartered in New York, NY.