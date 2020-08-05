Noble Financial Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on Endeavour Silver (EXK)

In a report released today, Mark Reichman from Noble Financial maintained a Hold rating on Endeavour Silver (EXK). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $4.62, close to its 52-week high of $4.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Reichman is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.6% and a 45.0% success rate. Reichman covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Great Panther Silver, Comstock Mining, and Sierra Metals.

Endeavour Silver has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $3.07.

The company has a one-year high of $4.79 and a one-year low of $0.99. Currently, Endeavour Silver has an average volume of 5.26M.

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property and La Plata plant in Zacatecas, and Parral property in Chihuahua. The company was founded by Bradford James Cooke on March 11, 1981 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.