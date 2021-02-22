Noble Financial Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on QuoteMedia (QMCI)

In a report released today, Michael Kupinski from Noble Financial maintained a Buy rating on QuoteMedia (QMCI), with a price target of $0.25. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $0.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Kupinski is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 14.8% and a 49.4% success rate. Kupinski covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Esports Entertainment Group, Tribune Publishing Co, and Salem Communications.

Currently, the analyst consensus on QuoteMedia is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $0.25.

QuoteMedia’s market cap is currently $21.26M and has a P/E ratio of -63.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -14.93.

QuoteMedia, Inc. engages in the provision of financial data, news feeds, market research information, and financial software solutions to online brokerages, clearing firms, banks, financial service companies, media portals, and public corporations. It operates through the following product lines: Interactive Content and Data Applications, Data Feed Services, and Portfolio Management Systems. The Interactive Content and Data Applications product line consist of a suite of software applications that provide publicly traded company and market information to corporate clients via the Internet. The Data Feed Services product line includes raw streaming real-time market data delivered over the Internet or via dedicated telecommunication lines, and supplemental fundamental, historical, and analytical data, keyed to the same symbology. The Portfolio Management Systems product line comprises Quotestream, Quotestream Mobile, Quotestream Professional, and Web Portfolio Management systems. The company was founded by R. Keith Guelpa and Duane A. Nelson in 1999 and is headquartered in Fountain Hills, AZ.