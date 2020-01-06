Noble Financial Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Kratos Defense (KTOS)

Noble Financial analyst Joe Gomes maintained a Buy rating on Kratos Defense (KTOS) on January 2 and set a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $20.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Gomes is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 5.8% and a 56.0% success rate. Gomes covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Information Services Group, Kelly Services, and DLH Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Kratos Defense with a $24.67 average price target.

Based on Kratos Defense’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $2.5 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $4.7 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 30 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of KTOS in relation to earlier this year.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. engages in the provision of technology systems to the U.S. Department of Defense. It operates through the following segments: Kratos Government Solutions, Unmanned Systems and Public Safety & Security.