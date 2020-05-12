Noble Financial Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Information Services Group (III)

Noble Financial analyst Joe Gomes maintained a Buy rating on Information Services Group (III) today and set a price target of $5.25. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $2.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Gomes is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -6.8% and a 38.4% success rate. Gomes covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Comtech Telecommunications, One Stop Systems, and Kratos Defense.

Information Services Group has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $5.25.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $3.76 and a one-year low of $1.61. Currently, Information Services Group has an average volume of 109.9K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 36 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of III in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Information Services Group, Inc. engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries. The company was founded by Michael P. Connors in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.