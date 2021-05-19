Noble Financial Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Indonesia Energy (INDO)

In a report released today, Michael Heim from Noble Financial maintained a Buy rating on Indonesia Energy (INDO), with a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $5.88.

Heim has an average return of 56.1% when recommending Indonesia Energy.

According to TipRanks.com, Heim is ranked #2978 out of 7517 analysts.

Indonesia Energy has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $8.00.

Indonesia Energy Corp. Ltd. operates as an oil and gas, exploration and production company, which focuses on the Indonesian market. It holds oil and gas assets through its subsidiaries in Indonesia: the Kruh Block and the Citarum Block. The company was founded by James J. Huang and Wirawan Jusuf in 2014 and is headquartered in Jakarta, Indonesia.