Noble Financial Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Genco Shipping (GNK)

Noble Financial analyst Poe Fratt maintained a Buy rating on Genco Shipping (GNK) today and set a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.06, close to its 52-week low of $6.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Fratt is ranked #5668 out of 5934 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Genco Shipping is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $15.00, a 100.0% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, B.Riley FBR also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $16.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Genco Shipping’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $882K. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $18.28 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. operates as an international ship owning company. It engages in transporting iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes along worldwide shipping routes through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels.