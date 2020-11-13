Noble Financial Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Dyadic International (DYAI)

In a report released today, Ahu Demir from Noble Financial maintained a Buy rating on Dyadic International (DYAI), with a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $6.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Demir is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 24.5% and a 39.1% success rate. Demir covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Onconova Therapeutics, and PDS Biotechnology.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Dyadic International with a $11.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $10.98 and a one-year low of $2.51. Currently, Dyadic International has an average volume of 110K.

Dyadic International, Inc. engages in developing a gene expression platform for producing commercial quantities of industrial enzymes and other proteins. It focuses on further improving and applying its proprietary C1 technology, which is used in the discovery, development, and manufacture of biologic medicines and vaccines. The company was founded by Mark A. Emalfarb in 1979 and is headquartered in Jupiter, FL.