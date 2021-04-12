Noble Financial Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on CoreCivic (CXW)

In a report released today, Joe Gomes from Noble Financial maintained a Buy rating on CoreCivic (CXW), with a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Gomes is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 32.9% and a 63.9% success rate. Gomes covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Information Services Group, Kelly Services, and DLH Holdings.

CoreCivic has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $15.00.

CoreCivic’s market cap is currently $905.6M and has a P/E ratio of 16.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.64.

CoreCivic, Inc. operates as a government solutions company, which engages in the development and management of prisons and other correctional facilities. It operates through the following segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties segments. The CoreCivic Safety segment consists of correctional and detention facilities. It provides transportation services to government agencies and TransCoR. The CoreCivic Community segment offers residential reentry centers and gives electronic monitoring case management services. The CoreCivic Properties segment comprises of real estate properties owned by the company that are leased to government agencies. The company was founded by Thomas W. Beasley, T. Don Hutto, and Robert Crants on January 28, 1983 and is headquartered in Brentwood, TN.