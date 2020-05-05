Noble Financial Maintains Their Hold Rating on Genie Energy Commo (GNE)

In a report released today, Michael Heim from Noble Financial maintained a Hold rating on Genie Energy Commo (GNE). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $7.80.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Genie Energy Commo.

Based on Genie Energy Commo’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $81.95 million and net profit of $324K. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $62.77 million and had a net profit of $12.63 million.

Genie Energy Ltd. engages in the provision of energy services. It operates through the following segments: Genie Retail Energy (GRE), Genie Energy Services (GES), and Genie Oil and Gas, Inc. (GOGAS). The GRE segment owns and operates retail energy providers which resell electricity and natural gas to residential and business customers. The GES segment oversees a retail energy advisory and brokerage firm and manages a solar solutions company which involves in the production of solar panels, solar installation design, and project management. The GOGAS segment owns an interest in a contracted drilling services operation and oil and gas exploration projects. The company was founded by Howard S. Jonas in November 2004 and is headquartered in Newark, NJ.