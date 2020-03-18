Noble Financial Maintains Their Hold Rating on Energy Fuels (UUUU)

Noble Financial analyst Mark Reichman maintained a Hold rating on Energy Fuels (UUUU) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.99, close to its 52-week low of $0.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Reichman is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -25.3% and a 12.8% success rate. Reichman covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Great Panther Silver, Endeavour Silver, and Sierra Metals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Energy Fuels with a $3.25 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $3.73 and a one-year low of $0.78. Currently, Energy Fuels has an average volume of 1.33M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 38 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of UUUU in relation to earlier this year.

Energy Fuels, Inc. operates as a mining development company. It engages in the exploration, evaluation and permitting of uranium and vanadium properties. The firm projects include Nichols Ranch, Alta Mesa and White Mesa Mill. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier and John David Mason in 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.