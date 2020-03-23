Noble Financial Maintains Their Buy Rating on Pyxis Tankers (PXS)

In a report released today, Poe Fratt from Noble Financial maintained a Buy rating on Pyxis Tankers (PXS), with a price target of $1.75. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.73, close to its 52-week low of $0.62.

Pyxis Tankers has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $1.75.

Based on Pyxis Tankers’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $3.58 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $3.44 million.

Pyxis Tankers, Inc. is an international maritime transportation holding company, which engages in the maritime transportation business with a focus on the tanker sector. It acquires, owns, and operates tanker vessels that are capable of transporting refined petroleum products such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil.