Noble Financial Maintains Their Buy Rating on Pangaea Logistics Solutions (PANL)

Howard Kim- March 17, 2021, 8:05 AM EDT

Noble Financial analyst Poe Fratt maintained a Buy rating on Pangaea Logistics Solutions (PANL) today and set a price target of $5.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $3.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Fratt is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 41.8% and a 58.6% success rate. Fratt covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Energy Services of America, Grindrod Shipping Holdings, and Great Lakes Dredge & Dock.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Pangaea Logistics Solutions with a $5.50 average price target.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions’ market cap is currently $154.1M and has a P/E ratio of -165.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.85.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne drybulk logistics and transportation services. It operates a fleet of Supramax, Panamax, and Handymax vessels. The company was founded by Edward Coll, Carl Claus Boggild, and Anthony Laura on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Newport, RI.

