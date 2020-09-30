Noble Financial Maintains Their Buy Rating on Orion Group Holdings (ORN)

In a report released yesterday, Poe Fratt from Noble Financial maintained a Buy rating on Orion Group Holdings (ORN), with a price target of $7.40. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $2.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Fratt is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -13.5% and a 36.0% success rate. Fratt covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Energy Services of America, Grindrod Shipping Holdings, and Great Lakes Dredge & Dock.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Orion Group Holdings with a $5.95 average price target.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 28 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ORN in relation to earlier this year.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of specialty construction services in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the Marine and Concrete segments. The Marine segment includes the restoration, maintenance, dredging, and repair of marine transportation facilities; pipelines, bridges, and causeways; and environmental structures. The Concrete segment involves cement pouring for products such as columns, elevated beams, sidewalks, ramps, and tilt walls. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.