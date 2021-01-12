Noble Financial Maintains Their Buy Rating on Information Services Group (III)

In a report released today, Joe Gomes from Noble Financial maintained a Buy rating on Information Services Group (III), with a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Gomes is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 19.1% and a 60.8% success rate. Gomes covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Kelly Services, DLH Holdings, and Fat Brands.

Information Services Group has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $5.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $3.76 and a one-year low of $1.61. Currently, Information Services Group has an average volume of 143K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Information Services Group, Inc. engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries. The company was founded by Michael P. Connors in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.