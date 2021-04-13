Noble Financial Maintains Their Buy Rating on Fat Brands (FAT)

Brian Anderson- April 13, 2021, 12:36 PM EDT

Noble Financial analyst Joe Gomes maintained a Buy rating on Fat Brands (FAT) today and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $8.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Gomes is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 29.5% and a 60.4% success rate. Gomes covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Information Services Group, Kelly Services, and DLH Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Fat Brands is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $10.00.

Fat Brands’ market cap is currently $99.84M and has a P/E ratio of -6.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -0.85.

FAT Brands, Inc. operates as a global franchising company that acquires, markets and develops fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts around the world. Its brands include Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Ponderosa Steakhouse and Bonanza, Fatburger, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Bonanza Steak & BBQ, and Hurricane BTW. The company was founded by Andrew A. Wiederhorn on March 21, 2017 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

